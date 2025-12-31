Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) stock gained on Wednesday after the company announced plans to distribute a new digital token to its shareholders in partnership with Crypto.com.

The company stated that it will utilize Crypto.com’s technology, including the Cronos blockchain, to support the token distribution, citing its speed, scalability, and cross-network compatibility.

Trump Media expects that, once the program launches, each beneficial owner will be eligible to receive one digital token for every whole share of Trump Media they own.

The company plans to offer periodic rewards to token holders throughout the year, which could include perks or discounts tied to its platforms, such as Truth Social, Truth+, and Truth Predict.

CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes stated that the initiative aims to leverage Crypto.com’s blockchain infrastructure while benefiting from clearer regulations to deliver a novel token-based reward system for shareholders and support fair and transparent markets.

The company said it will release additional details about the token distribution in the new year.

Fusion Deal Adds Another Long-Term Growth Angle

Despite the token news, Trump Media shares remain down more than 63% year-to-date. Still, the company continues to pursue strategies aimed at unlocking long-term value.

On December 18, Trump Media climbed after announcing an all-stock merger with nuclear fusion company TAE Technologies, a deal Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said could create the first publicly traded pure-play fusion company.

Ives said the transaction centers on TAE’s technology, research platform, and more than two decades of fusion development.

He noted the company has built and safely operated multiple fusion reactors and achieved key breakthroughs in energy generation and reactor design, placing it among global leaders in fusion.

The analyst highlighted TAE’s backing from major technology, energy, and financial investors, adding that U.S. political support could further accelerate domestic fusion efforts.

DJT Price Action: Trump Media shares were up 4.77% at $13.17 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

