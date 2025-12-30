FuelCell Energy Stock Slides After Hours: Here's Why

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares are moving lower in extended trading on Tuesday after the company filed for an amended common stock offering.

FuelCell Energy shares are sliding. Why are FCEL shares down?

FuelCell Increases Offering To $200 Million

After market close on Tuesday, FuelCell said in a filing it entered into an amended sales agreement to increase the amount of shares that may be sold under its sales agreement to $200 million.

Jefferies, B. Riley Securities, Barclays Capital, BMO Capital, BofA Securities, Canaccord Genuity, Citigroup and Loop Capital will be the sales agents under the agreement, and JPMorgan has been removed after the firm sent the company a written notice terminating its participation, effective as of Dec. 24, 2025.

FuelCell, which provides solutions that allow customers to access power faster and manage emissions, had total unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of $278.1 million at the end of fiscal 2025.

FCEL Price Action

FuelCell shares closed Tuesday down 2.70%, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock was down another 5.54% in after-hours, trading at $7.50 at the time of publication.

FuelCell Energy is trading approximately 9.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 4.4% above its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness while still maintaining longer-term support.

