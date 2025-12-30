IonQ Stock Analysis: What's Going On With The Quantum Name?

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONQ) are trading higher Tuesday. Here’s why the stock is trending.

What’s Driving Growth At IonQ?

IonQ shares are moving higher on Tuesday, reflecting a positive movement despite a generally weak market backdrop. The broader indices, including the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, are slightly down, indicating that IonQ’s gains are somewhat isolated from overall market trends.

The move comes as Technology stocks are broadly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq down 0.06% and the sector facing headwinds.

Recent growth in IonQ is thanks to multiple international deals the Maryland-based company has struck, plus positive performance as evidenced by quarterly earnings.

Just this month, IonQ deployed Slovakia’s first quantum communication network. The company also struck a deal with the Korea Institute of Science and Information Technology in South Korea to deliver a 100-qubit system. That’s in addition to the company’s continued business relationships with Amazon Web Services, AstraZeneca and Nvidia.

This year, IonQ surpassed 1,000 patents, solidifying its significant ownership of quantum computing intellectual property. The company also made significant forays into the space segment with its acquisition of Capella Space Corporation, an American space tech company with synthetic aperture radar and satellite solutions for government and commercial applications.

IONQ Stock Analysis

IonQ is trading 7.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 14.6% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness.

The RSI is at 41.48, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, MACD is below its signal line, suggesting bearish pressure on the stock, which may limit upside potential in the near term.

Key support is at $37.50, while resistance is at $47.50. Traders should keep an eye on these levels, as a break above resistance could signal a stronger upward move, while a drop below support might trigger further selling pressure.

IonQ has surpassed revenue expectations all quarters since 2021, and analyst consensus has the stock at a buy rating, per Benzinga data.

IONQ Price Action: Shares were up 1.52%, trading at $45.93 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

