What's Going On With Intuitive Machines Stock Tuesday?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are trading higher on possible continued momentum. On Monday, Clear Street analyst Greg Pendy maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Machines and raised the price target from $17 to $25.

Intuitive Machines shares are powering higher. Why is LUNR stock surging?

What To Know: Clear Street cited Intuitive Machines' pending acquisition of Lanteris as a key driver behind continued momentum in the stock, pointing to a significantly higher combined revenue outlook.

The firm said the Lanteris transaction, expected to close by the second quarter of 2026, is anticipated to be accretive to revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Intuitive Machines holds more cash than debt on its balance sheet, the analyst noted.

Clear Street said the acquisition positions Intuitive Machines as a next-generation space prime with exposure to multi-billion-dollar lunar programs amid increased U.S. focus on lunar exploration. Potential catalysts into 2026 include a Lunar Terrain Vehicle contract announcement, a CLPS IM-5 contract announcement, and higher-margin prime contract opportunities tied to Lanteris.

The firm's valuation framework applies an approximately 6x multiple to projected combined Intuitive Machines and Lanteris 2027 revenue of $1.045 billion, up from a prior estimate of $452 million, while factoring in expected dilution from the acquisition.

LUNR Analysis: Intuitive Machines stock is trading 32.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 56.4% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating significant short- and medium-term strength.

The RSI is at 65.25, which is considered neutral, suggesting that the stock is not yet overbought. Meanwhile, the MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum, which may support the current price action.

Key support is at $16.00, while there is no defined short-term resistance level above the current price. Traders should keep an eye on the support level, as a drop below this could signal a reversal, while maintaining above could indicate further upward potential.

With the technical indicators showing strength and the stock trading well above its moving averages, LUNR appears to be in a favorable position.

LUNR Price Action: At the time of writing, Intuitive Machines stock is trading 5.92% higher at $16.63, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

