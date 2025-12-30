Why OceanFirst Financial Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 7%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) fell sharply during Tuesday's session.
OceanFirst announced plans to acquire Flushing in all-stock deal valued at $579 million.
OceanFirst Financial shares dipped 7.4% to $18.15 on Tuesday.
Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.
Gainers
- Profusa, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSA) shares jumped 112% to $0.1445. Profusa restructured its senior secured convertible note.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) rose 99% to $2.25.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) gained 68% to $0.1395.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) rose 54.3% to $8.43.
- Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares climbed 52% to $3.2118 as investors cheered the firm's return to profitability and shrugged off a going-concern warning that had dragged down its shares earlier in the day.
- Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) gained 38% to $0.6255.
- ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) rose 36.6% to $8.00 after the company announced it will be acquired by Cvent.
- Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) gained 35.6% to $7.21.
- Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) rose 34% to $0.7175 after the European Patent Office granted the company Patent No. EP4230133 (the ‘133 patent), titled, “Controlled and Precise Treatment of Cardiac Tissues.”
- FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) jumped 28.4% to $18.84 after the company confirmed its take-private deal.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) gained 27% to $2.3650. Chairman Gerald Proehl reportedly purchased 612,745 shares at an average price of $2.04 per share.
- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) rose 23% to $4.8506.
- GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) gained 19.2% to $0.2957.
- PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA) rose 17.3% to $0.3638.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares jumped 13.5% to $16.56. AXT recently announced it priced its $87 million public offering of 7,098,492 shares at $12.25 per share.
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) gained 13.6% to $22.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares plunged 42% on Monday after the company and partner Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) disclosed disappointing late-stage data for their rare bone disease program.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares jumped 13.6% to $28.25. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained Greenwich LifeSciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $39 to $50.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) rose 12% to $3.7537. The company shared a new update on its Phase 3 REGAL trial, which is testing GPS as a potential maintenance therapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia who have achieved a second complete remission.
- Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI) rose 8.5% to $8.16.
- CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV) rose 8.4% to $12.55. The company submitted its 510(k) application to the FDA for its proprietary AI-assisted module for CapsoCam Plus.
- Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) gained 8.3% to $7.61.
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares rose 7% to $16.75.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) gained 6.2% to $42.44. ACM Research will release full-year 2025 preliminary revenue range and initial 2026 revenue outlook on Jan. 22, 2026.
Losers
- SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) shares dipped 30% to $59.62 after declining 27% on Monday.
- Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) fell 25.3% to $2.6600.
- Eastern International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELOG) dipped 24.2% to $0.9401.
- X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) fell 24.2% to $0.3885.
- New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAI) fell 23% to $2.07 after the company issued firm response to New Mexico lawsuit.
- WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK) dipped 21.9% to $2.6601.
- CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) declined 21% to $0.1381.
- TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH) dipped 13.5% to $19.38.
- Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) fell 9.5% to $15.28. OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Flushing Financial Corporation announced a merger agreement and a $225 million strategic investment from Warburg Pincus.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) fell 7% to $2.4950.
- ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) declined 6.5% to $11.89.
ADSEADS-TEC Energy PLC
$12.40-2.52%
AEHLAntelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd
$1.8765.5%
AMIXAutonomix Medical Inc
$0.606713.3%
ASTIAscent Solar Technologies Inc
$4.5315.6%
AXTIAXT Inc
$16.1010.3%
CCTGCCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd
$0.1450-17.1%
CETXCemtrex Inc
$2.6324.6%
CVCapsoVision Inc
$12.709.67%
DDLDingdong (Cayman) Ltd
$2.52-5.78%
DRMADermata Therapeutics Inc
$2.3124.2%
EKSOEkso Bionics Holdings Inc
$11.18104.8%
ELOGEastern International Ltd
$0.9701-21.8%
FFICFlushing Financial Corp
$15.52-8.11%
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$6.7527.7%
FONRFonar Corp
$18.7127.6%
FRMIFermi Inc
$8.046.85%
GLSIGreenwich LifeSciences Inc
$26.105.33%
GRIGRI Bio Inc
$0.293618.4%
GVHGlobavend Holdings Ltd
$2.73-23.5%
LUNRIntuitive Machines Inc
$16.615.83%
MREOMereo BioPharma Group PLC
$0.2827-0.95%
NUAINew Era Energy & Digital Inc
$2.18-19.0%
OCFCOceanFirst Financial Corp
$18.51-5.51%
OCGOriental Culture Holding Ltd
$0.100320.7%
ONTFON24 Inc
$8.0337.0%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.372120.0%
PFSAProfusa Inc
$0.115068.4%
RAREUltragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc
$21.7510.3%
RDWRedwire Corp
$7.9313.3%
SLSSELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc
$3.483.90%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$49.00-42.3%
THHTryhard Holdings Ltd
$18.71-16.4%
WOKWORK Medical Technology Group Ltd
$2.76-19.1%
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$0.3797-26.0%
ZCMDZHONGCHAO Inc
$0.604433.5%
