December 30, 2025 12:31 PM 5 min read

Why OceanFirst Financial Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 7%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) fell sharply during Tuesday's session.

OceanFirst announced plans to acquire Flushing in all-stock deal valued at $579 million.

OceanFirst Financial shares dipped 7.4% to $18.15 on Tuesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

  • Profusa, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSA) shares jumped 112% to $0.1445. Profusa restructured its senior secured convertible note.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) rose 99% to $2.25.
  • Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ:OCG) gained 68% to $0.1395.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) rose 54.3% to $8.43.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) shares climbed 52% to $3.2118 as investors cheered the firm's return to profitability and shrugged off a going-concern warning that had dragged down its shares earlier in the day.
  • Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) gained 38% to $0.6255.
  • ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) rose 36.6% to $8.00 after the company announced it will be acquired by Cvent.
  • Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) gained 35.6% to $7.21.
  • Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX) rose 34% to $0.7175 after the European Patent Office granted the company Patent No. EP4230133 (the ‘133 patent), titled, “Controlled and Precise Treatment of Cardiac Tissues.”
  • FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ:FONR) jumped 28.4% to $18.84 after the company confirmed its take-private deal.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) gained 27% to $2.3650. Chairman Gerald Proehl reportedly purchased 612,745 shares at an average price of $2.04 per share.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI) rose 23% to $4.8506.
  • GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRI) gained 19.2% to $0.2957.
  • PicoCELA Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLA) rose 17.3% to $0.3638.
  • AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares jumped 13.5% to $16.56. AXT recently announced it priced its $87 million public offering of 7,098,492 shares at $12.25 per share.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) gained 13.6% to $22.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares plunged 42% on Monday after the company and partner Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) disclosed disappointing late-stage data for their rare bone disease program.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares jumped 13.6% to $28.25. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained Greenwich LifeSciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $39 to $50.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) rose 12% to $3.7537. The company shared a new update on its Phase 3 REGAL trial, which is testing GPS as a potential maintenance therapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia who have achieved a second complete remission.
  • Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI) rose 8.5% to $8.16.
  • CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV) rose 8.4% to $12.55.  The company submitted its 510(k) application to the FDA for its proprietary AI-assisted module for CapsoCam Plus.
  • Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) gained 8.3% to $7.61.
  • Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares rose 7% to $16.75.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) gained 6.2% to $42.44. ACM Research will release full-year 2025 preliminary revenue range and initial 2026 revenue outlook on Jan. 22, 2026.

Losers

  • SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:SMX) shares dipped 30% to $59.62 after declining 27% on Monday.
  • Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) fell 25.3% to $2.6600.
  • Eastern International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELOG) dipped 24.2% to $0.9401.
  • X3 Holdings Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) fell 24.2% to $0.3885.
  • New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAI) fell 23% to $2.07 after the company issued firm response to New Mexico lawsuit.
  • WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK) dipped 21.9% to $2.6601.
  • CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) declined 21% to $0.1381.
  • TryHard Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:THH) dipped 13.5% to $19.38.
  • Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) fell 9.5% to $15.28. OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Flushing Financial Corporation announced a merger agreement and a $225 million strategic investment from Warburg Pincus.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) fell 7% to $2.4950.
  • ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) declined 6.5% to $11.89.

