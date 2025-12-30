What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock Today?

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMC) are under pressure Tuesday, briefly falling to new all-time lows. Here’s why the meme stock is trending.

AMC Entertainment stock is trading at depressed levels. What’s next for AMC stock?

What To Know: The move in AMC comes as the broader market shows mixed signals, with the Nasdaq up slightly by 0.14% while the Dow Jones and Russell 2000 are both in the red, indicating that AMC is underperforming amid a lackluster trading environment.

AMC is trading 19.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 37.2% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 59.07% and briefly hit new lows on Tuesday.

Despite the weakness in the stock, the movie theater chain had a solid holiday season, with more than 5.5 million people watching movies at an AMC Entertainment property on Christmas and the three days following. The Thursday-through-Sunday weekend was AMC Entertainment’s second-busiest of 2025 worldwide, the company said on Monday.

Several new or recent releases contributed to the strong showing from moviegoers, with Avatar: Fire and Ash, Marty Supreme and Zootopia 2 generating at least $14 million each at the domestic box office. With more than 1.7 million moviegoers internationally, the weekend was also AMC Entertainment’s busiest international weekend of 2025.

There’s still one highly anticipated blockbuster on the way, and it’s the series finale of Netflix show Stranger Things, which first debuted in 2016. AMC partnered with the streaming service to offer the unique experience, one of many recent experiments the company has tried.

“Seeing such a wide variety of films performing so well for multiple weeks in a row reinforces our belief that a robust and diverse theatrical slate benefits everyone,” said AMC CEO Adam Aron. “It’s great for AMC and all of theatrical exhibition, it’s great for our studio partners, and most importantly, it’s great for moviegoers seeking a wide range of genres and experiences,”

AMC has exceeded market expectations for revenue for the past 17 out of 18 quarters, reporting $1.3 billion in revenue last quarter, per Benzinga Pro. Meanwhile, AMC has just met or missed expectations for earnings-per-share in three of the past six quarters.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 20.47, which is in oversold territory, indicating that the stock may be undervalued in the short term. Meanwhile, the MACD is below its signal line, reinforcing the bearish sentiment surrounding AMC.

With the stock struggling to find direction, traders should be cautious and watch for any potential reversal signals. The current technical indicators suggest that while there may be short-term opportunities, the longer-term trend remains challenging for AMC.

AMC Price Action: AMC stock hit all-time lows of $1.60 on Tuesday. Shares were down 0.61%, trading at $1.62 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock