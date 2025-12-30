What's Going On With Volato Group Stock Tuesday?

Volato Group, Inc. (AMEX:SOAR) on Tuesday said it will temporarily halt its at-the-market (ATM) equity share program this week.

The decision to suspend the ATM through June 30, 2026, comes as Volato seeks to maximize shareholder value and stay focused on operational progress.

Volato’s leadership said the company does not plan to use the ATM during this six-month window.

Management expects the temporary suspension to reduce perceived stock overhang.

The move highlights confidence in current liquidity and ongoing business execution.

Leadership Comments

“Volato is not reliant on opportunistic equity issuance to fund operations,” said Matt Liotta, Chief Executive Officer of Volato.

Liotta said the pause reflects strength in the company’s balance sheet and strategic plan.

He added that the decision aligns with the company’s commitment to long-term shareholders.

Operational Focus

During the six-month break, Volato said it will concentrate on delivering key business results.

The company said it will pursue core initiatives and improve execution.

The group retains the flexibility to reinstate the ATM earlier if market conditions shift.

SOAR Price Action: Volato Group shares were up 7.80% at $0.73 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

