What's Going On With Sidus Space Stock Tuesday?

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares are trading higher on possible continued momentum. The rally in shares appears to have started after recent financing and contract developments.

Sidus Announces $16 Million In Gross Proceeds

After the market close on Monday, Sidus Space announced the closing of a previously disclosed best-efforts public offering of 10.8 million shares of Class A common stock priced at $1.50 per share, generating gross proceeds of approximately $16.2 million before fees and expenses. The company said all shares were offered by Sidus and that ThinkEquity acted as the sole placement agent.

The company said it plans to use the net proceeds for sales and marketing, operational costs, product development, manufacturing expansion and working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Contract Fueling Momentum

Separately, Sidus Space announced last week that it was selected as one of the contract awardees under the Missile Defense Agency's Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The SHIELD IDIQ program carries a total contract ceiling of $151 billion and supports the Golden Dome missile defense strategy.

Sidus said the contract enables participation across a broad range of work areas focused on rapid delivery of integrated defense capabilities, including the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital engineering and open systems architectures. The company said the award strengthens its position within the defense sector and supports its expansion across multi-domain technologies.

“Sidus Space combines advanced technologies, vertical integration, and mission expertise to support multiple programs, ensuring we can meet the complex requirements of today’s national security environment,” said Carol Craig, founder and CEO of Sidus Space.

SIDU Price Action: At the time of writing, Sidus shares are trading 8.95% higher at $2.79, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

