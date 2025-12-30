Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) shares were moving higher on heavy volume Tuesday after the company reported Q2 earnings and a reprieve from Nasdaq delisting on Monday evening.

A deeper look at the fundamentals and forensic reports suggests the warning signs are flashing red on FLYE stock.

Financial Collapse

The company's Q2 fiscal 2026 results were disastrous. Fly-E reported a 42.7% year-over-year revenue plunge, with net revenues falling to $3.9 million from $6.8 million.

Perhaps more alarming was the 61% drop in the average unit price of its EVs—possibly a move by management to liquidate aged inventory.

Fly-E ‘s “going concern” status should be in the forefront for investors.

The “Pump and Dump” Allegations

The recent price spike is particularly curious given the bearish backdrop.

While some traders attribute the rally to the company resolving a Nasdaq delisting notice, forensic researcher Edwin Dorsey of The Bear Cave has a much darker interpretation.

Dorsey previously labeled FLYE a “pump and dump” scheme, alleging that the stock is being manipulated by overseas actors to trap retail investors.

He pointed to multiple red flags:

Safety Scandals: Reports have linked Fly-E batteries to fatal fires in New York City.

Reports have linked Fly-E batteries to fatal fires in New York City. Legal Woes: The company settled a $1 million lawsuit with UL Solutions for falsely claiming its products were safety-certified.

The company settled a $1 million lawsuit with UL Solutions for falsely claiming its products were safety-certified. Stock Volatility: The shares have experienced massive collapses—dropping 87% in a single day last August—followed by inexplicable high-volume rallies that Dorsey warns are typical of manipulation.

Key Warning Signs at a Glance

Metric/Issue Status Impact on Investors Revenue Growth -42.7% YoY Signals collapsing demand. Unit Pricing -61.0% Indicates massive inventory clearing. Compliance Delinquency History of late filings and delisting risks. Safety Uncertified Linked to fatal battery fires and lawsuits.

Fly-E could be seen by some investors as something of a high-risk, speculative play.

While the 30% daily gains may be tempting, they occur against a backdrop of deteriorating financials and expert warnings of a “severe stock collapse.”

In the world of micro-cap stocks, Fly-E appears to be flying dangerously close to the sun.

FLYE Price Action: Fly-E shares were up 38.79% at $7.33 on Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

