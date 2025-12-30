Silver Rebounds After Sharp Sell-Off: What's Going On?

The iShares Silver Trust (AMEX:SLV) is trading higher Tuesday, clawing back part of the sharp losses that hit the silver ETF at the start of the week. The rebound tracks a recovery in spot silver, which is up nearly 4% and trading in the mid-$70s per ounce after Monday's reversal from record highs above $82.

iShares Silver Trust stock is surging to new heights today. Why are SLV shares rallying?

What To Know About The Silver Frenzy

Monday's selloff followed a parabolic rally powered by an acute physical shortage in China, where a retail buying frenzy and a more than 60% premium on the UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund forced the vehicle to restrict new subscriptions. Silver is still up roughly 150% year-to-date, its strongest run since the late 1970s, easily outpacing gold and major equity indexes.

The pullback has done little to change the underlying bull story. Silver remains in chronic deficit as mine output lags demand from solar panels, electric vehicles and advanced electronics, leaving available inventories near decade lows and periodically pushing the market into backwardation, where spot prices trade above futures.

With China set to tighten exports of the metal in January, some strategists see prices revisiting the recent $80-plus peak and potentially testing the $85 to $100 range. Still, after Monday's whipsaw, investors in SLV are being reminded that this squeeze-driven rally is likely to stay volatile.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, SLV shows exceptionally strong momentum with a 96.94 Momentum score, supported by positive short-, medium- and long-term price trends.

SLV Price Action: iShares Silver Trust shares were up 4.77% at $69.22 at the time of publication on Tuesday. Prices are approaching 52-week highs of $71.22, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The current price is significantly above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reflecting a robust upward trend. Such a position often signals strong market confidence, as it suggests that buyers are willing to pay a premium for the asset, reinforcing the bullish sentiment.

Image: Shutterstock