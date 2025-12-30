What's Going On With Redwire Stock Tuesday?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) shares are surging on Tuesday, reflecting a strong upward movement despite a generally weak market backdrop. The broader indices, including the Dow Jones and S&P 500, are slightly down, indicating that the stock is moving against the prevailing market trends.

The move comes as the Energy sector shows some strength, gaining 0.59%, while other sectors are struggling. With only four sectors advancing against seven declining, the market breadth suggests that RDW’s rise may be driven by specific buying interest rather than overall market momentum.

Redwire has received a flood of analyst coverage in recent weeks. Most recently, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck reiterated a Buy rating on Redwire and maintained a $22 price target, suggesting significant upside from current levels.

Meanwhile, Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Colin Canfield maintained an Overweight rating on Redwire and lowered the price target from $20 to $9. Furthermore, BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein maintained an Underperform rating on Redwire and lowered the price target from $9 to $6.

Currently, the stock is trading 6.3% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.1% above its 50-day SMA, indicating short-term strength. However, it remains 6.6% below its 100-day SMA and 31.2% below its 200-day SMA, highlighting a longer-term bearish trend. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 58.16%, and they are currently positioned closer to 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 49.65, which is considered neutral territory, indicating no immediate overbought or oversold conditions. Meanwhile, MACD is above its signal line, suggesting bullish momentum, which could support the current price action.

Key support for the stock is at $6.50, while resistance is at $8.50. Traders should monitor these levels closely, as a breakout above resistance could signal further upside, while a drop below support may indicate a reversal.

As the stock navigates these technical signals, it's essential for traders to remain vigilant. The current setup suggests that while RDW is experiencing a positive day, the longer-term trend remains a concern, and caution is warranted as it approaches key resistance levels.

RDW Price Action: At the time of writing, Redwire shares are trading 5.01% higher at $7.35, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

