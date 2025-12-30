key stock movers
December 30, 2025 10:10 AM 2 min read

CapsoVision, ACM Research And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were mostly lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV) rose sharply during Tuesday's session.

The company submitted its 510(k) application to the FDA for its proprietary AI-assisted module for CapsoCam Plus.

CapsoVision shares jumped 8.4% to $12.55 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares jumped 13.5% to $16.56. AXT recently announced it priced its $87 million public offering of 7,098,492 shares at $12.25 per share.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) gained 13.6% to $22.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares plunged 42% on Monday after the company and partner Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) disclosed disappointing late-stage data for their rare bone disease program.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares jumped 13.6% to $28.25. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained Greenwich LifeSciences with a Buy and raised the price target from $39 to $50.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) rose 12% to $3.7537. The company shared a new update on its Phase 3 REGAL trial, which is testing GPS as a potential maintenance therapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia who have achieved a second complete remission.
  • Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ:FRMI) rose 8.5% to $8.16.
  • Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) gained 8.3% to $7.61.
  • Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares rose 7% to $16.75.
  • ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) gained 6.2% to $42.44. ACM Research will release full-year 2025 preliminary revenue range and initial 2026 revenue outlook on Jan. 22, 2026.
  • AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) gained 6.1% to $75.87.
  • Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) rose 5.4% to $4.9350.

