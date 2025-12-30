CapsoVision, ACM Research And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mostly lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV) rose sharply during Tuesday's session.

The company submitted its 510(k) application to the FDA for its proprietary AI-assisted module for CapsoCam Plus.

CapsoVision shares jumped 8.4% to $12.55 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

. (NASDAQ:AXTI) shares jumped 13.5% to $16.56. AXT recently announced it priced its $87 million public offering of 7,098,492 shares at $12.25 per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) gained 13.6% to $22.40. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares plunged 42% on Monday after the company and partner Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) disclosed disappointing late-stage data for their rare bone disease program.

(NYSE:RDW) gained 8.3% to $7.61. Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares rose 7% to $16.75.

(NASDAQ:ACMR) gained 6.2% to $42.44. ACM Research will release full-year 2025 preliminary revenue range and initial 2026 revenue outlook on Jan. 22, 2026. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) gained 6.1% to $75.87.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) rose 5.4% to $4.9350.

