3M Goes All-In On AI To Help Engineers Build Smarter, Faster

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) announced on Monday that it is rolling out new AI tools aimed at speeding up engineering design decisions.

The company plans to debut an AI assistant and expanded materials platform at CES 2026.

What 3M Is Launching

3M introduced “Ask 3M,” an AI assistant built to guide bonding and assembly choices.

The tool points users toward adhesives and tapes that fit specific design requirements.

3M also expanded its Digital Materials Hub to support deeper virtual testing workflows.

Why Engineers May Care

3M wants customers to validate materials digitally before funding physical prototype builds.

The company said generative AI and modeling can shorten iteration cycles and lower costs.

It also uses simulation-ready data cards to support faster evaluation inside design software.

“At 3M, we’re combining decades of material science with AI so engineers can make better decisions, faster,” said Holly Semerad.

Semerad serves as chief marketing officer for 3 M’s Safety & Industrial Business Group.

How Ask 3M Works

3M will first pilot Ask 3M with engineers focused on bonding challenges.

The company will concentrate the pilot on tapes and adhesives within the Safety & Industrial group.

Ask 3M runs on Amazon Web Services tools, including Amazon Bedrock and AgentCore.

The assistant questions substrates, environments, assembly methods, and performance targets, then recommends options.

MMM Price Action: 3M shares were down 0.54% at $160.85 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

