Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) stock rose Tuesday after it provided an update on SurfOS, its AI-driven software for private aviation and air mobility.

The company also highlighted its recently expanded relationship with Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) to support the commercial rollout of SurfOS in 2026.

SurfOS, which is built on Palantir’s AIP and Foundry platforms, seeks to unify the fragmented air mobility ecosystem, enhancing efficiency, reliability, and profitability across the industry.

As part of its recent $100 million strategic transaction, Surf Air Mobility allocated $26 million from new equity to advance SurfOS, including its flagship products – BrokerOS, OperatorOS, and OwnerOS.

The funding will expand engineering and go-to-market capabilities, develop enterprise-grade solutions, and launch new modules to grow the company’s presence in the expanding air mobility software market.

The company continues to advance SurfOS with recent internal launches, including a Palantir AIP-powered analytics dashboard for predictive crew and reliability insights, enhanced Flight Ops crew mobile features.

Sudhin Shahani, Co-founder and Board member of Surf Air Mobility, said, “With Surf Air Technologies now funded, we are well positioned to begin the commercial launch of our category-defining SurfOS products. Backed by our partnership with Palantir, we are confident SurfOS will set a new standard for AI-enabled regional aviation software and will be part of the infrastructure needed for the industry’s transition into the next era of air mobility.”

Ted Mabrey, Palantir Global Head of Commercial, added, “This is the next chapter of our partnership with Surf Air. Together, SurfOS and Palantir’s Foundry and AIP platforms have delivered AI-enabled outcomes across Surf Air’s core business. We are excited to power SurfOS and accelerate its transformation of the fragmented Part 135 aviation segment.”

SRFM Price Action: Surf Air Mobility shares were up 2.07% at $1.97 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

