Why Is AMC Stock Down Despite Avatar Success?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) shares are down on Monday as the stock trades near its all-time low of $1.60, reflecting ongoing concerns about its financial health despite recent operational successes.

AMC Entertainment shares are retreating from recent levels. What’s pressuring AMC stock?

What To Know: The decline comes even as the company reported strong attendance driven by the release of “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” which grossed $483 million worldwide, leading to over 4 million guests visiting AMC venues, generating $88 million domestically.

While the film’s success marks AMC’s strongest pre-Christmas weekend since 2021, Wall Street remains focused on long-term balance-sheet issues, particularly concerns about future dilution associated with an amended note agreement that permits up to $150 million in stock offerings starting in February 2026.

Additionally, the company recently sold a majority stake in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) for $24.1 million to reinvest in its core business, but these moves have not alleviated investor concerns.

Read Also: Billionaire Buys AMC Stock Near 52-Week Lows As Avatar Brings Box Office Back To Life

AMC otherwise reported strong attendance for the final weekend of 2025, with over 5.5 million moviegoers visiting its theaters globally between Dec. 25 and Dec. 28, marking the company's second-busiest Thursday-through-Sunday period of the year.

This surge included a record-breaking performance internationally at ODEON Cinemas, which saw its busiest weekend of 2025 with over 1.7 million attendees.

Domestic traffic was driven by a diverse lineup, as “Avatar: Fire and Ash,” “Zootopia 2,” “Marty Supreme,” “The Housemaid” and “Anaconda” all generated at least $14 million each, validating CEO Adam Aron’s sentiment that a robust, multi-genre film slate is essential for theatrical success.

What Else: The broader market is experiencing a slight downturn Monday, with major indices like the S&P 500 down 0.28% and the Nasdaq down 0.42%. AMC’s decline aligns with this broader sell-off, indicating that the stock is caught in a wider market trend rather than moving independently.

From a technical perspective, AMC is trading 19.6% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 36.6% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting significant bearish pressure. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 58.69%, and the stock is currently near its 52-week low of $1.61, indicating a challenging environment for recovery.

The RSI is at 22.24, which is considered oversold, suggesting that the stock may be due for a rebound if buying interest returns. Meanwhile, the MACD is below its signal line, reinforcing the bearish sentiment surrounding the stock.

Key support is at $1.63, while resistance is likely around the $2.00 mark. Traders should monitor these levels closely, as a breach below support could trigger further selling, while a move above resistance may indicate a potential reversal in trend.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on Benzinga Edge rankings, AMC stock is currently signaling caution with negative Price Trends across the Short, Medium and Long-term horizons.

Read Also: Elon Musk Vs. Netflix: Billionaire Criticizes ‘Stranger Things’ Gay Storyline – ‘Completely Unnecessary’

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares were down 3.8% at $1.63 on Monday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.61, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock