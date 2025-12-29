What's Going On With The Gain In BitMine Stock?

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc (NYSE:BMNR) shares are trading higher on Monday. The company announced it now controls 3.41% of all Ethereum in circulation.

What To Know: BitMine says its combined crypto holdings, cash and "moonshot" investments now total $13.2 billion. As of Dec. 28 at 6:00 p.m. ET, the company held 4,110,525 ETH valued at $2,948 each, 192 Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) , a $23 million stake in Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORBS) and $1 billion in cash. Now, the company is about two‑thirds of the way toward its ambitious "Alchemy of 5%" target.

“Market activity tends to slow as we enter the final holiday weeks of a calendar year. Bitmine added 44,463 ETH in the past week, as we continue to be the largest ‘fresh money’ buyer of ETH in the World,” said Thomas Lee of Fundstrat, chairman of BitMine.

The company is currently working with three staking providers as it prepares to launch its commercial MAVAN (Made in America Validator Network) in 2026. As of Dec. 28, 2025, BitMine’s total staked ETH stands at 408,627, or $1.2 billion at $2,948 per ETH.

“At scale (when Bitmine’s ETH is fully staked by MAVAN and its staking partners), the ETH staking fee is $374 million annual (using 2.81% CESR), or greater than $1 million per day,” Lee stated. The company expects to deploy MAVAN in early calendar 2026.

With its massive holdings, BitMine is now the largest Ethereum treasury in the world and the second‑largest overall crypto treasury, behind only Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) , which holds 671,268 BTC valued at $59 billion. BitMine has also become one of the most actively traded stocks in the U.S., averaging $980 million in daily trading volume over the past five days.

BMNR Price Action: BitMine shares were up 0.85% at $28.54 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock