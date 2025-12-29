Barrick Mining Stock Cools Off After Recent Commodity Strength

Barrick Mining Corp (NYSE:B) shares are trading lower on Monday as precious‑metal stocks take a breather following recent strength.

What Happened: Gold has been on a historic run, with the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE:GLD) and spot prices hitting new all‑time highs in recent sessions. Gold briefly traded near $4,550 last week before easing early Monday as traders locked in profits.

This surge is part of a broader metals shock rippling through global markets, driven largely by a severe supply crunch in Asia.

Silver has been the standout, soaring 140% year‑to‑date as physical shortages in China fuel a buying frenzy. Gold, meanwhile, is benefiting from the same underlying shift in the global monetary landscape.

According to GlobalData, the rally reflects a move away from a U.S.-centric financial system toward a more multipolar trend accelerated by de‑dollarization, trade tensions and a cooling U.S. economy.

A big part of the recent momentum comes from a cash crunch in parts of Asia, where viral social media trends have led to a rush for physical metals and tightened supply. Despite easing energy prices and improving geopolitical conditions, gold continues to attract buyers as investors look for stability.

Technical Analysis: Barrick Mining is currently showing a bullish technical setup, trading above its key moving averages, which suggests positive momentum. The stock is positioned well above its 20-day, 50-day and 100-day SMAs, indicating strength in the trend.

The RSI is at 74.97, signaling that the stock is in overbought territory. This suggests that while momentum is strong, traders should be cautious of potential price corrections or pullbacks. Momentum remains constructive, with the MACD holding above its signal line.

Key support is at $40.00, while resistance is at $47.50. If the stock approaches the resistance level, it could signal a continuation of the upward trend, while a drop below support may indicate a reversal.

Looking at the 12-month performance, the stock is down 6.95%, which reflects some longer-term challenges. However, the recent bullish indicators suggest that there may be potential for recovery if the upward momentum continues.

Currently, the stock is trading at 89.2% of its 52-week range, indicating it’s near its highs. This positioning suggests that while there is strength, traders should remain cautious about potential resistance at higher levels.

B Price Action: Barrick Mining shares were down 4.41% at $44.17 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

