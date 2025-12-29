What's Going On With Intuitive Machines (LUNR) Stock Monday?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares are trading higher Monday. Clear Street analyst Greg Pendy maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Machines and raised the price target from $17 to $25.

Intuitive Machines shares are trending higher. What’s driving LUNR shares up?

What To Know: Clear Street cited Intuitive Machines' planned acquisition of Lanteris Space Systems and an improved long-term revenue outlook as drivers behind its updated valuation on the stock, according to Investing.com.

The firm said the Lanteris acquisition, expected to close by the second quarter of 2026, is projected to be accretive to revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Clear Street noted Intuitive Machines holds more cash than debt on its balance sheet and reported a current ratio of 6.28.

Clear Street said the transaction positions Intuitive Machines as a "next-generation space prime" with exposure to multi-billion-dollar space programs, aligning with increased U.S. focus on lunar exploration. The firm highlighted potential catalysts into 2026, including the Lunar Terrain Vehicle contract announcement, the CLPS IM-5 contract announcement and higher-margin prime contract opportunities tied to Lanteris.

The firm applied an approximately 6x multiple to its projected combined 2027 revenue estimate of $1.045 billion for Intuitive Machines and Lanteris, up from a prior estimate of $452 million, while factoring in expected dilution from the acquisition.

In recent results, Intuitive Machines reported third-quarter revenue of $52.4 million and a net loss of $10 million. The company posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of $13.2 million, an improvement of $12.2 million from the prior quarter.

LUNR Price Action: At the time of writing, Intuitive Machines stock is trading 1.38% higher at $15.46, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

