What's Going On With Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Monday?

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced it extended its lock-up period to Sept. 30, 2026.

What To Know: Greenwich LifeSciences said its board extended the lock-up period for shares held by directors, officers and certain pre-IPO investors through Sept. 30, 2026. During the lock-up period, those shareholders are restricted from selling their common stock unless otherwise modified by the board.

The company said the lock-up extension is intended to align insiders with long-term investors and support its ongoing Phase III FLAMINGO-01 clinical trial. Greenwich added that the board retains the ability to modify the lock-up terms or implement a structured leak-out plan after the lock-up expires.

GSLI Price Action: At the time of writing, Greenwich shares are trading 16.15% higher at $24.13, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

