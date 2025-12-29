What's Going On With WORK Medical Technology Group Stock Today?

Shares of WORK Medical Technology Group (NASDAQ:WOK) are trading higher Monday after the medical devices company received manufacturing approval for one of its AI-powered products.

WORK Medical Tech Gr stock is surging to new heights today. What’s fueling WOK momentum?

What To Know: The Hunan Provincial Medical Products Administration approved manufacturing for Work Medical’s Class II medical device, an artificial intelligence automated human blood cell morphology analyzer.

The analyzer, which is supposed to enhance efficiency, consistency and accuracy in microscopic examinations, is scheduled to begin manufacturing in the first half of 2026. The product performs white blood cell differential counts on human blood smears and quantifies morphological parameters of red blood cells and platelets, supporting clinicians in cell morphology screening.

The company has already signed a one-year exclusive distribution agreement with Shanghai Benke Medical Technology Co to promote and distribute its newly launched product in East China throughout 2026. The contract establishes a minimum annual sales target of approximately $1.4 million. Shanghai Benke has prepaid a performance bond of $142,300, which will be deducted from the final payment or refunded without interest upon achievement of the sales target.

“With continuous AI-algorithm iteration and pipeline integration, it is expected to become standard equipment in hematology and oncology departments at tertiary hospitals and primary-care laboratories, and is aimed to provide support for early screening of blood disorders, quality-control enhancement, and labor-cost optimization,” said Work Medical CEO Shuang Wu.

WOK Price Action: Work Medical shares were up 9.09%, trading at approximately $3.00 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

