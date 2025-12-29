Why Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 42%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) fell sharply on Monday.

Mereo BioPharma and its partner Ultragenyx revealed results from the Phase 3 Orbit and Cosmic studies for setrusumab (UX143) in Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI). Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) includes a group of genetic disorders impacting bone metabolism. The collagen mutations in OI can result in increased bone brittleness, which contributes to a high rate of fractures.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares dipped 42% to $19.84 on Monday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

Republic Power Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RPGL) surged 163% to $0.69.

(NASDAQ:RPGL) surged 163% to $0.69. Brand Engagement Network Inc (NASDAQ:BNAI) jumped 84.3% to $2.21 after the company announced it has entered into a Vendor Services Project Agreement with a global advertising and communications agency.

(NASDAQ:BNAI) jumped 84.3% to $2.21 after the company announced it has entered into a Vendor Services Project Agreement with a global advertising and communications agency. Globavend Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GVH) gained 58.5% to $4.12.

(NASDAQ:GVH) gained 58.5% to $4.12. CCSC Technology International Hldngs Ltd (NASDAQ:CCTG) rose 57.3% to $0.20.

(NASDAQ:CCTG) rose 57.3% to $0.20. 3 E Network Technology Group Lt d (NASDAQ:MASK) gained 34.8% to $0.25.

d (NASDAQ:MASK) gained 34.8% to $0.25. Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORBS) shares jumped 29.1% to $2.15 after the company announced a share buyback program for up to $125 million.

(NASDAQ:ORBS) shares jumped 29.1% to $2.15 after the company announced a share buyback program for up to $125 million. Greenwich Lifesciences In c (NASDAQ:GLSI) gained 25.7% to $26.00 after the company announced it extended the lock-up period to September 30, 2026.

c (NASDAQ:GLSI) gained 25.7% to $26.00 after the company announced it extended the lock-up period to September 30, 2026. TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO) surged 23.3% to $2.38.

(NASDAQ:TROO) surged 23.3% to $2.38. Fitell Corp (NASDAQ:FTEL) gained 21.2% to $0.88.

(NASDAQ:FTEL) gained 21.2% to $0.88. TryHard Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:THH) rose 19.2% to $20.19.

(NASDAQ:THH) rose 19.2% to $20.19. Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PALI) surged 18.6% to $2.55. Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi initiated coverage on Palisade Bio with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $25.

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC) gained 16.3% to $24.60.

(NASDAQ:RGC) gained 16.3% to $24.60. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) surged 13% to $304.00 after the FDA granted the company Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ulixacaltamide.

(NASDAQ:PRAX) surged 13% to $304.00 after the FDA granted the company Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ulixacaltamide. Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ZURA) gained 13% to $5.26.

(NASDAQ:ZURA) gained 13% to $5.26. DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG) rose 9.9% to $15.30 after the company announced it will be acquired by SoftBank Group for a total enterprise value of approximately $4.0 billion.

(NYSE:DBRG) rose 9.9% to $15.30 after the company announced it will be acquired by SoftBank Group for a total enterprise value of approximately $4.0 billion. Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) gained 8.6% to $4.52.

(NASDAQ:PGEN) gained 8.6% to $4.52. A utolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AUTL) jumped 7.8% to $1.80. Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained Autolus Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $11.

(NASDAQ:AUTL) jumped 7.8% to $1.80. Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained Autolus Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $11. LightPath Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LPTH) gained 6.6% to $9.62.

Losers

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) shares dropped 90% to $0.23 after the company announced its Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC Studies for setrusumab in Osteogenesis Imperfecta did not achieve statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively.

(NASDAQ:MREO) shares dropped 90% to $0.23 after the company announced its Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC Studies for setrusumab in Osteogenesis Imperfecta did not achieve statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively. X3 Holdings Co Ltd (NASDAQ:XTKG) fell 42.1% to $0.080.

(NASDAQ:XTKG) fell 42.1% to $0.080. ECD Automotive Design Inc (NASDAQ:ECDA) fell 38.3% to $0.71.

(NASDAQ:ECDA) fell 38.3% to $0.71. CID HoldCo Inc (NASDAQ:DAIC) fell 34.6% to $0.41.

(NASDAQ:DAIC) fell 34.6% to $0.41. Carbon Revolution PLC (NASDAQ:CREV) dipped 27.8% to $1.82.

(NASDAQ:CREV) dipped 27.8% to $1.82. Northann Corp (NYSE:NCL) fell 26.5% to $0.23.

(NYSE:NCL) fell 26.5% to $0.23. SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) fell 26.5% to $85.60.

(NASDAQ:SMX) fell 26.5% to $85.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) fell 22.3% to $1.78 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for INO-3107 but raised concerns tied to the accelerated approval pathway.

(NASDAQ:INO) fell 22.3% to $1.78 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for INO-3107 but raised concerns tied to the accelerated approval pathway. 374Water Inc (NASDAQ:SCWO) fell 19.6% to $1.90. 374Water named Charles Weiser to Board of Directors.

(NASDAQ:SCWO) fell 19.6% to $1.90. 374Water named Charles Weiser to Board of Directors. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) was down, falling 14% to $21.61. Precious metal stocks traded lower as the commodity retreated from its recent strength. Silver pulled back after it reached an all-time high.

(NASDAQ:HYMC) was down, falling 14% to $21.61. Precious metal stocks traded lower as the commodity retreated from its recent strength. Silver pulled back after it reached an all-time high. Coincheck Group NV (NASDAQ:CNCK) fell 11.5% to $3.08.

(NASDAQ:CNCK) fell 11.5% to $3.08. CapsoVision Inc (NASDAQ:CV) declined 11.2% to $11.55.

(NASDAQ:CV) declined 11.2% to $11.55. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) fell 11% to $5.48. Precious metal stocks traded lower as the commodity retreated from its recent strength. Silver pulled back after it reached an all-time high.

(NYSE:USAS) fell 11% to $5.48. Precious metal stocks traded lower as the commodity retreated from its recent strength. Silver pulled back after it reached an all-time high. Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) fell 10.8% to $3.41. The company recently reported a sizable equity raise, alongside solid gains in revenue, vehicle sales, and key profitability metrics, during its latest quarter.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock