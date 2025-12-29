Gold Pulls Back From Records As Metal Shock Redefines Global Finance

The SPDR Gold Trust (AMEX:GLD) and spot gold prices have surged to fresh all-time highs in recent sessions, with gold breaking above $4,550 last week, before pulling back early Monday due to profit-taking.

This historic rally is being driven by a broader metal shock that has erupted across global markets, ignited primarily by an acute supply crunch in Asia. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: While silver has led the frenzy with a 140% year-to-date explosion due to physical shortages in China, gold is capitalizing on the same structural shift in the global monetary system.

According to GlobalData, this rally signals a departure from a U.S.-centric financial order toward a multipolar one, fueled by accelerating de-dollarization, trade frictions and a slowing U.S. economy.

The momentum is further exacerbated by a localized liquidity crisis in Asia, where viral social media trends have drained physical metal supplies, forcing investors to flee toward tangible assets. Despite cooling energy prices and progress in geopolitical peace negotiations, gold remains bid as a primary hedge against systemic risk and monetary uncertainty.

As the entire precious metals complex decouples from traditional equity correlations, GLD continues to set records in late 2025 in what analysts are calling a historic transformation for commodities.

What Else: Gold is now also functioning as a hedge against systemic fragility rather than standard geopolitical fear. Notably, the metal’s rally have largely persisted even amid progress in Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations, confirming that investors are prioritizing wealth preservation against long-term monetary uncertainty over short-term conflict resolution.

This flight to tangible assets acts as a direct countermeasure to the localized liquidity crisis observed in Asian markets, where paper asset volatility has forced a rotation into physical stores of value to survive the emerging fragmented financial era.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting this dominant technical strength, Benzinga Edge rankings currently assign the asset a bullish Momentum score of 90.61, supported by positive price trends across short, medium and long-term horizons.

GLD Price Action: SPDR Gold Shares shares were down 4.36% at $398.58 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Support levels are currently seen around $395, where the stock found a low during the day. If this level holds, it could provide a base for a potential rebound.

However, a break below this point may open the door for further declines toward the $383 level, which has historically acted as a significant support zone.

Image: Shutterstock