Words "Go Long or Short" written on a stock ticker board in red and green
December 29, 2025 10:30 AM 3 min read

Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks: Lucid, MARA, Hims and More

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Investors look for heavily shorted stocks either to bet on a further decline in the company's value or to profit from a potential short squeeze.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most shorted stocks in the market right now. 

What Makes A Stock Heavily Shorted?

The primary reason a stock becomes "heavily shorted" is that a large number of experienced traders and institutional investors — known as short sellers — believe the company is fundamentally overvalued and that its price will fall.

Learn more about short interest here: Is Your Stock a Squeeze Target? How To Decode Short Interest Data

Heavily shorted stocks often reflect a strong, well-researched conviction among professional traders or institutions that the company faces serious risks. 

However, traders on the bullish side — often retail traders — view high short interest as a setup for potentially massive, fast gains through a short squeeze.

A short squeeze occurs when a stock's price rises unexpectedly, forcing short sellers (who are now losing money) to frantically buy shares back to cover their positions. The forced buying creates a sudden spike in demand, which pushes the price even higher, trapping more short sellers in a dangerous feedback loop. 

The volatility of a short squeeze can lead to returns that far exceed typical stock movements in a very short time frame.

Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks

Here are the most heavily shorted stocks (with market caps above $2 billion and free floats above 5 million) as of Dec. 29, according to data from Benzinga Pro

In the table below, stocks are ranked by short interest — the total number of shares sold short and not yet covered, expressed as a percentage of shares available for public trading.

Company Name & Ticker Short Interest (%) [Dec. 29, 2025]
Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID54.51%
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)50.20%
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR48.80%
Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)43.14%
Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW37.13%
MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA36.23%
Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS35.22%
TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX35.11%
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS34.27%
Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG33.27%

Reminders:

  • Highly shorted stocks are battlegrounds where negative fundamentals meet speculative trading.​
  • Short squeezes can deliver huge, fast gains, but at very high risk and volatility.​
  • Monitoring the short interest leaderboard can help identify which stocks might be the next short squeeze, but timing such trades remains extremely challenging.​
  • Always conduct due diligence, as the volatility often reflects deep underlying risks and business uncertainty.

