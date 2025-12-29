Investors look for heavily shorted stocks either to bet on a further decline in the company's value or to profit from a potential short squeeze.
Here’s a look at the top 10 most shorted stocks in the market right now.
What Makes A Stock Heavily Shorted?
The primary reason a stock becomes "heavily shorted" is that a large number of experienced traders and institutional investors — known as short sellers — believe the company is fundamentally overvalued and that its price will fall.
Heavily shorted stocks often reflect a strong, well-researched conviction among professional traders or institutions that the company faces serious risks.
However, traders on the bullish side — often retail traders — view high short interest as a setup for potentially massive, fast gains through a short squeeze.
A short squeeze occurs when a stock's price rises unexpectedly, forcing short sellers (who are now losing money) to frantically buy shares back to cover their positions. The forced buying creates a sudden spike in demand, which pushes the price even higher, trapping more short sellers in a dangerous feedback loop.
The volatility of a short squeeze can lead to returns that far exceed typical stock movements in a very short time frame.
Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks
Here are the most heavily shorted stocks (with market caps above $2 billion and free floats above 5 million) as of Dec. 29, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
In the table below, stocks are ranked by short interest — the total number of shares sold short and not yet covered, expressed as a percentage of shares available for public trading.
|Company Name & Ticker
|Short Interest (%) [Dec. 29, 2025]
|Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)
|54.51%
|Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)
|50.20%
|Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)
|48.80%
|Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)
|43.14%
|Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)
|37.13%
|MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)
|36.23%
|Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)
|35.22%
|TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)
|35.11%
|Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS)
|34.27%
|Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)
|33.27%
Reminders:
- Highly shorted stocks are battlegrounds where negative fundamentals meet speculative trading.
- Short squeezes can deliver huge, fast gains, but at very high risk and volatility.
- Monitoring the short interest leaderboard can help identify which stocks might be the next short squeeze, but timing such trades remains extremely challenging.
- Always conduct due diligence, as the volatility often reflects deep underlying risks and business uncertainty.
