Investors look for heavily shorted stocks either to bet on a further decline in the company's value or to profit from a potential short squeeze.

Here’s a look at the top 10 most shorted stocks in the market right now.

What Makes A Stock Heavily Shorted?

The primary reason a stock becomes "heavily shorted" is that a large number of experienced traders and institutional investors — known as short sellers — believe the company is fundamentally overvalued and that its price will fall.

Heavily shorted stocks often reflect a strong, well-researched conviction among professional traders or institutions that the company faces serious risks.

However, traders on the bullish side — often retail traders — view high short interest as a setup for potentially massive, fast gains through a short squeeze.

A short squeeze occurs when a stock's price rises unexpectedly, forcing short sellers (who are now losing money) to frantically buy shares back to cover their positions. The forced buying creates a sudden spike in demand, which pushes the price even higher, trapping more short sellers in a dangerous feedback loop.

The volatility of a short squeeze can lead to returns that far exceed typical stock movements in a very short time frame.

Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks

Here are the most heavily shorted stocks (with market caps above $2 billion and free floats above 5 million) as of Dec. 29, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

In the table below, stocks are ranked by short interest — the total number of shares sold short and not yet covered, expressed as a percentage of shares available for public trading.

Company Name & Ticker Short Interest (%) [Dec. 29, 2025] Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) 54.51% Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) 50.20% Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) 48.80% Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) 43.14% Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) 37.13% MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) 36.23% Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) 35.22% TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) 35.11% Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) 34.27% Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) 33.27%

Reminders:

Highly shorted stocks are battlegrounds where negative fundamentals meet speculative trading.​

Short squeezes can deliver huge, fast gains, but at very high risk and volatility.​

Monitoring the short interest leaderboard can help identify which stocks might be the next short squeeze, but timing such trades remains extremely challenging.​

Always conduct due diligence, as the volatility often reflects deep underlying risks and business uncertainty.

