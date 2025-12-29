DigitalBridge Group, Eightco Holdings, Palisade Bio And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group Inc (NYSE:DBRG) rose sharply during Monday's session after the company announced it will be acquired by SoftBank Group for a total enterprise value of approximately $4.0 billion.

DigitalBridge Group shares jumped 9.9% to $15.30 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORBS) shares jumped 29.1% to $2.15 after the company announced a share buyback program for up to $125 million.

(NASDAQ:ORBS) shares jumped 29.1% to $2.15 after the company announced a share buyback program for up to $125 million. Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PALI) surged 18.6% to $2.55. Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi initiated coverage on Palisade Bio with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $25.

(NASDAQ:PALI) surged 18.6% to $2.55. Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi initiated coverage on Palisade Bio with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $25. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:RGC) gained 16.3% to $24.60.

(NASDAQ:RGC) gained 16.3% to $24.60. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:PRAX) surged 13% to $304.00 after the FDA granted the company Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ulixacaltamide.

(NASDAQ:PRAX) surged 13% to $304.00 after the FDA granted the company Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ulixacaltamide. Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ:ZURA) gained 13% to $5.26.

(NASDAQ:ZURA) gained 13% to $5.26. Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) gained 8.6% to $4.52.

(NASDAQ:PGEN) gained 8.6% to $4.52. Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AUTL) jumped 7.8% to $1.80. Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained Autolus Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $11.

(NASDAQ:AUTL) jumped 7.8% to $1.80. Needham analyst Gil Blum maintained Autolus Therapeutics with a Buy and raised the price target from $10 to $11. LightPath Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LPTH) gained 6.6% to $9.62.

(NASDAQ:LPTH) gained 6.6% to $9.62. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) surged 6.3% to $9.98.

(NYSE:NGL) surged 6.3% to $9.98. Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:FUN) gained 5% to $15.64.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock