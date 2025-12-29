Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STI) said Monday it has been awarded a second grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to advance materials research for next-generation nuclear reactors.

The Dallas-based advanced battery technology company said the funding will support the scale-up of a carbon nanosphere material designed for use as an anti-corrosive additive in molten-salt-based heat transfer fluids for advanced molten salt nuclear reactors.

Focus on Molten Salt Reactors

The DOE-backed project will focus on developing nanofluids-based energy materials. These materials are engineered colloidal suspensions of hollow carbon nanoparticles in conventional molten salts, aimed at improving heat transfer efficiency while reducing corrosion inside nuclear reactors.

Solidion said the technology is critical to lowering costs, improving safety, and accelerating the commercialization of small modular nuclear reactors, including advanced molten salt reactor designs.

Research under the grant will be conducted in collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

Recent Federal and Industry Recognition

The award follows Solidion’s recent recognition with the 2025 R&D 100 Award, received in partnership with Oak Ridge National Laboratory for innovation in Electrochemical Graphitization in Molten Salts.

The company has also secured funding from ARPA-E to advance electrochemical manufacturing of high-performance graphite derived from biomass under the agency’s competitive OPEN program.

CEO Commentary

Jaymes Winters, Chief Executive Officer of Solidion Technology, said, “Consecutive awards from the Department of Energy is proof positive that Solidion is not only innovative in energy storage, but energy processes, liquids and materials as well.”

STI Price Action: Solidion Technology shares were up 5.39% at $6.65 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

