December 29, 2025 9:17 AM 1 min read

Mereo BioPharma, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc – ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced its Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC Studies for setrusumab in Osteogenesis Imperfecta did not achieved statistical significance against the primary endpoints of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively.

Mereo BioPharma Group shares tumbled 87.5% to $0.29in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) tumbled 43.7% to $19.26 in pre-market trading after the company and its partner Mereo Biopharma announced Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC studies of setrusumab in osteogenesis imperfecta did not achieve primary endpoints.
  • A SPAC III Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ASPC) shares dipped 11.7% to $21.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 79% on Friday.
  • Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) fell 7.6% to $2.65 in pre-market trading as the company issued an update on pivotal Phase 3 REGAL trial of Galinpepimut-S (GPS) in acute myeloid leukemia.
  • Alvotech SA (NASDAQ:ALVO) shares dipped 6.8% to $4.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Sigma Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:SGML) tumbled 5.5% to $13.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday.

