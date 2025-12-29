Why Is Bolt Projects Stock Soaring Monday?

Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSLK) stock rose Monday after the company released preliminary financial estimates for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025 and raised its 2026 outlook.

Preliminary Results

The company expects 2025 revenue of approximately $4.5 million, representing a 200% year-over-year increase, which aligns with its previous guidance.

Bolt anticipates fourth-quarter revenue exceeding $2.7 million, which is a 100% jump from the same period last year.

Moreover, the company’s gross profit margin for the full year is anticipated to surpass 20%, fueled by a sharp margin expansion to 38% in the fourth quarter, up from 16% in the third quarter of 2025.

2026 Outlook

The company raised its revenue forecast to $11.0 million (up from the previous estimate of $9.0 million), representing a projected 144% increase, driven by strong market reception, new 2026 pricing, and an expanding product line.

Bolt also anticipates significant profitability gains, boosting its 2026 gross profit guidance to $4.0 million from $1.0 million earlier.

These improvements are expected to be supported by a planned double-digit reduction in cost of goods sold and the launch of a new ingredient under the Vegan Silk Platform in 2026.

Overall, these efforts aim toward a long-term gross margin goal of 60%.

Dan Widmaier, Chairman and CEO, added, “We believe our differentiated platform and expanding partner ecosystem create a strong foundation for future growth with Bolt well positioned to capitalize on increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance materials.”

Delisting from Nasdaq

Bolt is currently navigating a delisting process with Nasdaq that began with a formal notice on August 12, 2025.

Following a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, the company was granted a stay and an extension until December 31, 2025, to meet listing requirements.

Management plans to petition the Panel for an additional extension beyond the current year-end deadline, though the decision remains entirely at the Panel’s discretion.

BSLK Price Action: Bolt Projects Holdings shares were up 31.11% at $1.770 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

