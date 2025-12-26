Brent Oil Fund Slips On Hopes Of Ukraine Peace Framework And Potential Russian Oil Comeback

United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSE:BNO) shares are trading lower on Friday amid hopes of a Ukraine peace deal that could add supply to an already oversaturated market, pushing oil prices down.

What Happened: Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel as traders take into account the possibility of a growing global supply surplus and a fading war‑risk premium tied to the Russia‑Ukraine conflict, according to Reuters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday to discuss a potential framework for ending the war. Zelenskyy noted that "a lot can be decided before the New Year."

A peace deal could allow for sanctions on Russia's oil sector to be lifted, potentially giving the chance for Russian barrels to come back into a market already struggling with excess supply.

“Geopolitical premiums have provided near-term price support, but have not materially shifted the underlying oversupply narrative,” Aegis Hedging analysts said Friday.

The Kremlin reportedly confirmed that a foreign policy adviser to President Vladimir Putin has been in contact with U.S. officials after receiving proposals related to a possible peace agreement.

Brent crude slipped $1.03, or 1.65%, to $61.21 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate dropped $1.05, or 1.8%, to $57.30. Both benchmarks are on pace for their biggest yearly decline since 2020, down 18% and 20% respectively.

BNO Price Action: United States Brent Oil Fund shares were down 1.79% at $28.19 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

