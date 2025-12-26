What's Going On With Target Shares Friday?

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) shares are trading higher Friday following a Financial Times report indicating an activist investor has built a stake in the company.

What To Know: According to Bloomberg, citing the Financial Times, Toms Capital Investment Management has made a significant investment in Target, though specific details of the stake were not disclosed. The report cited people familiar with the matter who were not identified.

In response to a request for comment, Target said it maintains "regular dialogue with the investment community" and that its top priority is "getting back to growth." The company said its plans to improve merchandise, the shopping experience and technology are intended to drive the business forward and deliver long-term value for shareholders.

A representative for Toms Capital Investment Management could not immediately be reached for comment by Bloomberg.

TGT Price Action: At the time of writing, Target shares are trading 2.15% higher at $98.62, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock