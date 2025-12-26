Rocket Lab Stock Cools Off As Sector Pulls Back From Year‑End Rally

Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are taking a dip on Friday as space-related companies pull back from their recent rally.

What Happened: Space stocks are pulling back after a strong year‑end rally, a surge driven partly by the speculation surrounding a possible SpaceX IPO in 2026 and a new executive order from President Donald Trump aimed at boosting the industry.

Trump's order and the appointment of billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead NASA has lead to fresh enthusiasm for the sector heading into the new year. Andrew Chanin, CEO of Procure Holdings (NASDAQ:UFO) , told Benzinga that putting influential figures in key roles can "pull different levers" that push momentum in a particular direction.

Chanin pointed to NASA's Artemis program, which focuses on returning humans to the Moon, as a major priority for Isaacman.

He also noted that the U.S. is placing greater emphasis on "defense national security," a shift that could shape future investment and government incentives for space‑related companies.

According to Chanin, the administration's renewed focus on space, along with the possibility of a new, defense‑driven "space race" could create long‑term tailwinds for the entire sector.

Technical Analysis: Rocket Lab is currently in a tricky technical setup, trading below key moving averages and showing signs of bearish momentum. With no significant moving averages available, traders should be cautious as the stock’s recent price action indicates potential weakness.

The RSI is currently neutral, meaning it isn’t signaling overbought or oversold conditions right now. However, it did enter overbought territory on Dec. 19, which could suggest that the stock is due for a pullback after that spike.

The MACD is also below its signal line, reinforcing the idea that momentum has shifted to the downside. If this trend holds, the stock could be vulnerable to further pressure.

Key support is at $58.50, while resistance is at $74.00. If the stock tests the support level, it could signal a trend change or continuation, while a breach of resistance may indicate a potential reversal.

Despite the near‑term softness, RKLB has still delivered an impressive 151.30% gain over the past year, underscoring strong longer‑term sentiment. But with the stock now sitting at 87.5% of its 52‑week range, how it behaves around these support and resistance zones becomes even more important.

The swing high from Oct. 15 and the 52‑week high from Dec. 24 show that the broader trend has been upward, but the inability to hold above the latest breakout level suggests the market is still digesting those gains.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were down 6.67% at $72.04 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image: T. Schneider/Shutterstock