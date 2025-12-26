Coupang, Xpeng, Polestar Automotive And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mostly lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Coupang Inc (NYSE:CPNG) rose sharply during Friday's session after the company said its investigation into a former employee suspected of leaking customer data was conducted in close coordination with government authorities.

The clarification followed market speculation that Coupang had handled the probe independently, without official oversight or third-party verification. The company said it worked with authorities throughout the process, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Coupang shares jumped 11% to $25.30 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Starfighters Space Inc (NYSE:FJET) shares jumped 12% to $13.80 amid post-IPO volatility.

Dingdong (Cayman) Ltd (NYSE:DDL) gained 11.6% to $3.03.

Xpeng Inc – ADR (NYSE:XPEV) surged 7.6% to $21.06 following reports suggesting that the company announced entry into Qatar and a partnership with Mauritian distributor Axess Limited. The stock may be seeing strength in response to China's new energy-consuming standard for EVs.

Sigma Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:SGML) gained 6.6% to $14.40.

United States Antimony Corp (NYSE:UAMY) rose 6.4% to $6.76.

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) rose 6.3% to $9.41.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA) gained 5.6% to $20.18.

Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ:PSNY) rose 5.5% to $18.13, likely driven by continued momentum from a major financing announcement aimed at fortifying the company's balance sheet. The electric vehicle maker recently secured a $300 million equity investment from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) and Natixis.

Nio Inc – ADR (NYSE:NIO) gained 5% to $5.14.

