Jeffs' Brands Ltd. (NASDAQ:JFBR) shares fell sharply Friday after the company disclosed a partial sale of its stake in Fort Technology Inc., as part of a broader strategic pivot away from retail assets.

Jeffs’ Brands said that on Dec. 18, 2025, it entered into a share transfer agreement with an institutional investor to sell 1,428,571 common shares of Fort Technology.

The shares were sold for a total consideration of 928,571 Canadian dollars, or approximately 0.65 Canadian dollars per share.

The transaction represents about 10% of Jeffs' Brands' holdings in Fort and roughly 7.4% of Fort's outstanding shares.

Based on the transaction price, Fort Technology is valued at approximately 12.5 million Canadian dollars, or up to 20 million Canadian dollars on a fully diluted basis.

Majority Ownership Maintained

Jeffs' Brands said it currently holds a 73.93% equity stake in Fort following its acquisition of the company in July 2025. After the sale closes, Jeffs' Brands will continue to maintain a majority interest in Fort.

The company expects the transaction to close within seven days of the agreement's execution, subject to customary closing conditions.

Strategic Shift and Liquidity

Jeffs' Brands described the deal as a partial divestment of its majority-owned subsidiary, aimed at strengthening liquidity. The company is divesting retail-focused assets as it sharpens its focus on homeland security and advanced technology initiatives.

JFBR Price Action: Jeffs’ Brands shares were down 16.50% at $0.8650 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

