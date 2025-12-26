Starfighters Space (FJET) Stock Climbs Friday, Capping Wild Post-IPO Week

Starfighters Space Inc (NYSE:FJET) stock is trading higher Friday morning, attempting to stabilize after a rollercoaster debut week defined by extreme volatility. The movement follows a chaotic few days where shares skyrocketed over 300% on Monday to highs of $31.50, only to face a sharp correction on Tuesday, then rebounding sharply Wednesday.

Starfighters Space stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s driving FJET stock higher?

What To Know: The intense price action is characteristic of a price discovery phase for the newly listed company, exacerbated by a relatively small float and high speculative interest. Trading volume has been strong Friday, with nearly 17 million shares changing hands by 10:30am ET, twice the average, creating a scarcity effect that is amplifying swings.

Fundamentally, investor enthusiasm is being fueled by the company's unique business model. Operating out of NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Starfighters utilizes a fleet of F-104 supersonic jets for air-launching satellites and high-speed testing. The company recently raised $40 million in its IPO to expand its fleet and operations in Midland, Texas.

In a year-end update released this week, CEO Rick Svetkoff highlighted a new White House Executive Order on space superiority, suggesting the policy environment favors agile commercial platforms like Starfighters. Despite the Friday rebound, investors should anticipate continued volatility as the market establishes firm support levels.

FJET Price Action: Starfighters Space shares were up 21.9% at $15.11 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Support levels can be identified around the previous low of $12.03, which may serve as a critical point for buyers to step in should the price retrace. Conversely, resistance appears to be forming near the recent high of $15.34, where profit-taking could occur as traders look to secure gains from the rapid ascent.

Read Also: Amazon’s Alexa Chief Says Younger Users Are Getting ‘Tired of Doom Scrolling’— And The Fix May Mean No Phones At All

How To Buy FJET Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Starfighters Space – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Starfighters Space, which is trading at $15.03 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 6.65 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock