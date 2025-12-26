What's Going On With Bloom Energy Stock Friday?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) are trading lower Friday morning, as the stock pulls back from recent volatility amid news of a new credit agreement earlier in the week. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: On Tuesday, the clean energy provider announced it had entered into a new credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, establishing a $600 million senior secured multicurrency revolving credit facility.

The new facility, which matures in December 2030, replaces prior arrangements and, per the company, offers Bloom flexible borrowing capacity in U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds, Japanese yen and Singapore dollars.

Management indicated that proceeds from the facility will be used to finance working capital, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions.

While the financing bolsters Bloom's balance sheet as it scales operations, the stock has dropped 12% over the past month, retreating significantly from its 52-week high of $147.86 reached earlier in 2025.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge rankings highlight the stock’s exceptional market strength with a near-perfect Momentum score of 99.19, despite its low Value rating of 2.60.

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares were down 2.02% at $90.12 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Support levels appear to be forming around the $88 mark, which, if breached, could open the door to a test of lower levels. Conversely, if the stock can hold above this support, it may provide a base for a rebound, particularly if broader market conditions improve.

