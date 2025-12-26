tickers of top stock movers
December 26, 2025 8:03 AM 1 min read

Biohaven, Omeros And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported that its Phase 2 depression drug trial missed its primary endpoint.

The biopharmaceutical company announced BHV-7000, an investigational drug for major depressive disorder, failed to achieve a reduction in depressive symptoms versus placebo in the six-week study, measured by the Montgomery Åsberg Depression Rating Scale.

Biohaven shares dipped 14.3% to $9.27 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) declined 8.9% to $8.40 in pre-market trading. Heartland Express recently announced the declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend of 2 cents per share.
  • Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) dipped 6.8% to $14.32 in pre-market trading. Omeros shares jumped over 75% on Wednesday after the FDA approved YARTEMLEA to treat hematopoietic stem cell transplant–associated thrombotic microangiopathy.
  • Andersen Group Inc (NYSE:ANDG) fell 4.6% to $24.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Wednesday.
  • PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) declined 2.8% to $12.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Black Rock Coffee Bar Inc (NASDAQ:BRCB) fell 2.7% to $22.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Lifestance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST) slipped 2.7% to $6.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYTX) fell 2.6% to $8.76 in pre-market trading.

