Why Is Uxin Stock Gaining Friday?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) , a China-focused used-car retailer, is pairing new institutional funding with stronger financial results as it accelerates its expansion of brick-and-mortar operations.

The company reported a sizable equity raise, alongside solid gains in revenue, vehicle sales, and key profitability metrics, during its latest quarter.

Uxin has entered into binding share subscription agreements with affiliates of NIO Capital and Prestige Shine Group Limited, securing a total of $50 million in funding.

The investment underscores continued support from long-term backers as the company advances its nationwide superstore rollout.

Under the deal terms, Uxin will issue about 5.25 billion Class A ordinary shares at a price equivalent to $2.859 per American depositary share.

NIO Capital-linked investors will provide $20 million, while Prestige Shine Group is committing $30 million, pending standard closing conditions.

Quarterly Performance Highlights

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, Uxin posted total revenue of 879.3 million Chinese yuan, or roughly $123.5 million, marking sharp growth both sequentially and from a year earlier.

Retail unit sales rose to 14,020 vehicles, more than doubling year over year, while overall transaction volume reached 15,904 units.

Profitability trends also improved. Gross margin climbed to 7.5%, one of the company’s strongest levels in recent periods, while operating and adjusted EBITDA losses narrowed as higher volumes and better unit economics offset increased spending tied to expansion and marketing.

Founder, Chairman, and CEO Kun Dai said the new capital strengthens Uxin’s financial foundation and supports its next phase of growth. “We are delighted to receive continued support from the investors,” Dai said, noting that the proceeds are expected to fund four to six new superstores in 2026 while reinforcing the company’s balance sheet.

UXIN Price Action: UXIN shares were up 4.47% at $3.74 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

