Why Davis Commodities Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Davis Commodities Ltd (NASDAQ:DTCK) rose sharply in pre-market trading , following the company’s release of its first-half fiscal unaudited financial results on Tuesday.

The Singapore-based agricultural commodity trader reported revenue of $95 million for the six months that ended June 30, up 42.1% from $66.9 million a year earlier, according to the company's statement.

Davis Commodities shares jumped 5.6% to $0.25 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Picocela Inc (NASDAQ:PCLA) surged 50.4% to $0.35 in pre-market trading after dipping over 35% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:XTKG) rose 30.3% to $0.21 in pre-market trading. Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) rose 28.2% to $2.82 in pre-market trading. Sidus Space announced closing of public offering.

Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MWG) shares jumped 22.2% to $0.43 in pre-market trading. Multi Ways Holdings shares gained over 38% on Wednesday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results.

(NASDAQ:MGIH) gained 15.8% to $1.54 in pre-market after gaining 3% on Wednesday. K Wave Media Ltd (NASDAQ:KWM) rose 13.4% to $0.46 in pre-market trading. K Wave Media recently announced plans to acquire a controlling stake in KOSDAQ-listed AI and ICT company Hansol Inticube.

Losers

FBS Global Ltd (NASDAQ:FBGL) fell 14.5% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after rising 3% on Wednesday.

(NASDAQ:SOBR) fell 14.4% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced definitive agreements to issue 1.29 million shares of common stock at $1.55 per share and associated warrants in a private placement. Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) fell 14.3% to $9.27 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of BHV-7000 in major depressive disorder failed to meet its primary endpoint.

(NASDAQ:OMER) dipped 6.8% to $14.32 in pre-market trading. Omeros shares jumped over 75% on Wednesday after the FDA approved YARTEMLEA to treat hematopoietic stem cell transplant–associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Lobo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO) fell 6.4% to $0.62 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:LITS) dipped 5.7% to $1.31 in pre-market trading. Powell Max Ltd (NASDAQ:PMAX) shares dipped 5.6% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday.

