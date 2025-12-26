key stock movers
December 26, 2025 4:40 AM 3 min read

Why Davis Commodities Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of Davis Commodities Ltd (NASDAQ:DTCK) rose sharply in pre-market trading , following the company’s release of its first-half fiscal unaudited financial results on Tuesday.

The Singapore-based agricultural commodity trader reported revenue of $95 million for the six months that ended June 30, up 42.1% from $66.9 million a year earlier, according to the company's statement.

Davis Commodities shares jumped 5.6% to $0.25 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Picocela Inc (NASDAQ:PCLA) surged 50.4% to $0.35 in pre-market trading after dipping over 35% on Wednesday.
  • X3 Holdings Co Ltd (NASDAQ:XTKG) rose 30.3% to $0.21 in pre-market trading.
  • Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) rose 28.2% to $2.82 in pre-market trading. Sidus Space announced closing of public offering.
  • Multi Ways Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MWG) shares jumped 22.2% to $0.43 in pre-market trading. Multi Ways Holdings shares gained over 38% on Wednesday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results.
  • Northann Corp (NYSE:NCL) gained 19.7% to $0.32 in pre-market trading. Northann shares jumped 55% on Wednesday after the company engaged Linkun Investment and Lu Wang for strategic planning advisory services related to its business development.
  • Millennium Group Internationl Hldngs Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIH) gained 15.8% to $1.54 in pre-market after gaining 3% on Wednesday.
  • K Wave Media Ltd (NASDAQ:KWM) rose 13.4% to $0.46 in pre-market trading. K Wave Media recently announced plans to acquire a controlling stake in KOSDAQ-listed AI and ICT company Hansol Inticube.
  • AlphaTON Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ATON) rose 11.1% to $0.72 in pre-market trading after slipping 2% on Wednesday.
  • Sigma Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:SGML) gained 8.6% to $14.67 in pre-market trading.

Losers

  • FBS Global Ltd (NASDAQ:FBGL) fell 14.5% to $0.88 in pre-market trading after rising 3% on Wednesday.
  • Sobr Safe Inc (NASDAQ:SOBR) fell 14.4% to $2.03 in pre-market trading after the company announced definitive agreements to issue 1.29 million shares of common stock at $1.55 per share and associated warrants in a private placement.
  • Biohaven Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) fell 14.3% to $9.27 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 proof-of-concept study of BHV-7000 in major depressive disorder failed to meet its primary endpoint.
  • Kandal M Venture Ltd (NASDAQ:FMFC) fell 9.4% to $0.36 in pre-market trading after jumping over 28% on Wednesday.
  • Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER) dipped 6.8% to $14.32 in pre-market trading. Omeros shares jumped over 75% on Wednesday after the FDA approved YARTEMLEA to treat hematopoietic stem cell transplant–associated thrombotic microangiopathy.
  • Lobo Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:LOBO) fell 6.4% to $0.62 in pre-market trading.
  • EUDA Health Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EUDA) declined 5.9% to $2.61 in pre-market trading after jumping 44% on Wednesday. EUDA Health recently unveiled a comprehensive stem cell therapy platform and established its first clinic in Shenzhen, China.
  • Lite Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:LITS) dipped 5.7% to $1.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Powell Max Ltd (NASDAQ:PMAX) shares dipped 5.6% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday.
  • Tivic Health Systems Inc (NASDAQ:TIVC) tumbled 4.8% to $1.80 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

ATON Logo
ATONAlphaTON Capital Corp
$0.70007.86%
Overview
BHVN Logo
BHVNBiohaven Ltd
$9.27-14.3%
DTCK Logo
DTCKDavis Commodities Ltd
$0.25136.48%
EUDA Logo
EUDAEUDA Health Holdings Ltd
$2.60-6.14%
FBGL Logo
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.8800-14.6%
FMFC Logo
FMFCKandal M Venture Ltd
$0.3669-6.62%
KWM Logo
KWMK Wave Media Ltd
$0.464813.4%
LITS Logo
LITSLite Strategy Inc
$1.31-5.76%
LOBO Logo
LOBOLobo Technologies Ltd
$0.6190-6.71%
MGIH Logo
MGIHMillennium Group International Holdings Ltd
$1.394.51%
MWG Logo
MWGMulti Ways Holdings Ltd
$0.427022.1%
NCL Logo
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.343734.3%
OMER Logo
OMEROmeros Corp
$14.63-4.75%
PCLA Logo
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.339046.1%
PMAX Logo
PMAXPowell Max Ltd
$2.55-5.56%
SGML Logo
SGMLSigma Lithium Corp
$14.618.14%
SIDU Logo
SIDUSidus Space Inc
$2.8630.0%
SOBR Logo
SOBRSobr Safe Inc
$1.99-16.0%
TIVC Logo
TIVCTivic Health Systems Inc
$1.76-6.88%
XTKG Logo
XTKGX3 Holdings Co Ltd
$0.213129.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved