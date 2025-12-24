Is Palantir Stock On The Naughty Or Nice List This Year?

Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) has been a standout performer in 2025, consistently delivering strong earnings beats throughout the year, placing it firmly on the Nice list heading into 2026.

What To Know: The Denver‑based AI and data analytics firm has consistently topped Wall Street expectations this year, showing the kind of execution that tends to earn a spot under the holiday tree.

In November, Palantir turned in one of the strongest reports of the season, beating earnings estimates by 25% with EPS of 21 cents versus the expected 17 cents. Revenue came in at $1.18 billion, representing a massive 62.8% jump from a year earlier.

Palantir also raised its guidance, forecasting fourth‑quarter revenue to come in 12% above consensus and projecting operating margins to expand by roughly 300 basis points.

Palantir has met or exceeded estimates in every quarter in 2025, which has helped the company outperform the S&P 500 by a wide margin, having gained approximately 156% year-to-date.

The company's valuation reflects its high‑growth profile. Palantir trades at a forward price‑to‑earnings ratio of 192.3, far above the industry average, and its price‑to‑sales ratio of 126.06 over the trailing 12 months dwarfs peers as well. It may be well-deserved as Palantir's remarkable revenue growth rate is more than triple the industry's 18.91% average and its Rule of 40 score is well ahead of its closest competitor.

Palantir serves both commercial and government clients through its Foundry and Gotham platforms and works exclusively with organizations in Western‑aligned nations. The company's balance sheet is another strong area, with a debt‑to‑equity ratio of just 0.04 — showing it relies very little on borrowing.

Palantir's steady stream of earnings beats and revenue growth are enough to place it firmly on Santa’s Nice list as the year comes to a close. Several analysts expect the holiday cheer to continue into 2026 as multiple recent price targets adjustments came in above $200.

DA Davidson raised its price target from $170 to $215 in November and Morgan Stanley lifted its target from $155 to $205 last month. BofA currently has a Street-high target of $255 on Palantir shares, according to Benzinga analyst data.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir shares closed Wednesday up 0.02% at $194.17, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock is currently trading within striking range of its 52-week high of $207.52.

