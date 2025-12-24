Disney Vs. Netflix: Christmas Streaming Wars And What It Means For The Stocks

Families settling in for Christmas movie marathons this week are giving Wall Street another reason to watch Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) . Here’s what investors need to know.

Walt Disney stock is showing upward bias. What’s next for DIS stock?

What To Know: Walt Disney shares traded around $114 on Christmas Eve, up 3% year-to-date, as investors leaned into a holiday slate led by classics on Disney+ and Hulu.

The bounce comes after a choppy fall season in which Disney's November quarter showed progress in streaming, but flat overall revenue at $22.5 billion amid pressure from old TV networks.

The company's direct-to-consumer unit delivered $352 million in operating income on $6.25 billion in sales, helping management forecast double-digit earnings growth in 2026.

Netflix, meanwhile, traded near $93 Wednesday, up 5% year-to-date after recent weakness tied to its role in the bidding war for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) assets.

The stock is still well below its 52-week high, even after a third-quarter that featured 17% revenue growth to $11.51 billion and record ad sales, though earnings per share missed estimates. Netflix has guided to another solid holiday period, pointing to a deep slate and growing advertising demand.

For investors, the lull between Christmas and New Year's is less about box-office bragging rights and more about engagement. How many households click on a Disney classic or Netflix holiday rom-com while gifts are still under the tree?

What To Watch: On screen, engagement is driven by familiar favorites. Disney+ leans on staples like "Home Alone," "The Santa Clause" and "The Muppet Christmas Carol," while Netflix counters with originals "Klaus," "Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey" and the "A Christmas Prince" trilogy.

With both companies leaning on streaming as their growth engine, strong holiday viewing could set the tone for 2026, and give these stocks a touch of holiday magic.

Disney Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data shows Disney stands out on Growth, earning a score of 99.07, with positive price trends across short-, medium- and long-term time frames. Disney shares closed Wednesday up 1.10% at $114.46, per Benzinga Pro.

Netflix Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data shows Netflix stands out for Quality with a score of 87.49, while its short-, medium- and long-term price trends are negative. Netflix shares closed Wednesday up 0.15% at $93.64.

