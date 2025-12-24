Holiday Spotlight: Krispy Kreme, Hershey, Coca-Cola, Starbucks Close Higher

Several consumer stocks that continually take part in special holiday campaigns are trending Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Shares of The Hershey Company (NASDAQ:HSY) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Coca-Cola Inc. (NASDAQ:KO) and Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) are traded higher during a shortened Christmas Eve trading session on Wednesday.

Coca-Cola made an advertising splash this year by releasing AI-created campaigns, including two reimaginations of the classic 1995 Coca‑Cola spot, "The Holidays are Coming." The soda company partnered with San Francisco-based studios Secret Level and Silverside AI for the refreshed takes on its iconic ads.

"We consistently hear that consumers around the world don't feel it's Christmas time until they see the timely and timeless Coca‑Cola advertising they know and love," said Islam ElDessouky, Coca-Cola’s Global Vice President Creative Strategy & Content. "While our expression changes year after year, the fundamentals stay the same.”

All of the aforementioned companies have limited holiday products available, the most notable being Starbucks’ eggnog and peppermint drink lines. The coffee company also brought back its “Starbucks for Life Merrython” game this season, which rewards customers with prizes like free drinks and mugs.

Hershey released several new candies this year, including Reese’s Mini Trees and the Hershey’s Grinch Milk Chocolate Bar. The company’s senior manager of holiday, Angie Stubbs, said the company celebrates the holiday tradition through its festive offerings and fan favorite holiday shapes.

Krispy Kreme has also hopped on board with animation-themed partnerships. The donut company is offering desserts this year decorated with Peanuts characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown.

Price Action: All four of these stocks closed higher on Wednesday. Investors will find out if the holiday push helped boost sales when the companies report holiday quarter results early next year.

Hershey shares closed Wednesday up 1.16% at $184.73, according to Benzinga Pro. Starbucks shares closed up 0.85% at $84.57, Krispy Kreme shares closed up 1.19% at $4.24 and Coca-Cola shares closed up 0.33% at $69.91.

Image: Shutterstock