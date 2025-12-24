Webus International Limited (NASDAQ:WETO) stock rose Wednesday after the company detailed a strategic expansion into the U.S. market for smart outdoor sports equipment and robotics.

Webus said it is entering the U.S. outdoor smart sports equipment and robotics market through its U.S. subsidiary, Wetour Travel Tech LLC.

The move marks a broader shift toward AI-powered intelligent hardware and systems as the company looks to diversify beyond its core travel technology roots.

New Market Focus

The U.S. initiative will focus on outdoor smart sports equipment, wearable robotics, and mobility solutions.

Webus said planned offerings aim to improve performance, safety, and independence across activities such as hiking, skiing, travel, and adventure sports.

Webus expects to develop AI-enabled wearables, smart vision tools, and robotic mobility systems.

The company said these technologies are designed to operate reliably in unpredictable outdoor settings.

Analysts say the U.S. outdoor recreation sector ranks among the largest lifestyle markets globally.

Adjacent spaces such as robotics, wearable tech, and edge AI continue to post strong, double-digit expansion.

Strategic Rationale

Webus said the convergence of outdoor recreation, robotics, and AI creates a new growth frontier.

Company leaders said consumers increasingly want intelligent systems that work beyond indoor or urban environments.

Officials said Webus will emphasize U.S.-led product concepts that reflect local user preferences.

The strategy also includes global manufacturing execution to balance cost efficiency and scalability.

WETO Price Action: Webus International shares were up 6.94% at $0.94 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

