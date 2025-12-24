Churchill Capital Corp X (CCCX) Stock Is Rallying Today: What's Driving The Christmas Cheer?

Churchill Capital Corp X (NYSE:CCCX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday. Citron Research made bullish commentary earlier this week as quantum computing stocks are experiencing a broad wave of momentum.

Churchill Capital stock is among today’s top performers. What’s behind CCCX gains?

What To Know: Citron Research gave Churchill Capital a boost this week after offering upbeat commentary on its merger partner Infleqtion, saying it's "no longer a science project" and that "this is real.”

Citron suggested Churchill's market cap could overtake Rigetti Computing's in early 2026, pointing to Churchill's progress while highlighting Rigetti's continued struggles to advance to stage 2 with DARPA.

Citron argued in October that Infleqtion is outpacing competitors in the quantum space and should be trading significantly higher based on competitor valuations. A $10 billion valuation for Infleqtion would put shares around $40, according to Citron.

"Infleqtion ($CCCX) remains a far superior quantum company to Rigetti ($RGTI) — with real commercial revenue, diversified quantum systems, and a genuine partnership with NVIDIA ($NVDA)," Citron said in an an X post in October.

The stock also seems to be benefiting from positive sentiment that followed Wedbush's recent initiation of coverage across the quantum computing space on Dec. 17.

Wedbush started IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) with an Outperform rating and a $60 price target, noting that IonQ's revenue nearly doubled from $22 million in 2023 to $43 million in 2024, with expectations of topping $100 million in 2025. The firm also issued Outperform ratings for Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) and D‑Wave Quantum Inc (NYSE:QBTS) , each with $35 price targets, citing the industry's steady march toward broader commercial adoption.

The bullish analyst coverage seems to have lifted sentiment across quantum‑related names, creating sector‑wide momentum that likely helped push the Infleqtion SPAC higher this week.

CCCX Price Action: Churchill Capital Corp X shares were up 4.01% at $17.96 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image: Metamorworks/Shutterstock