What's Going On With UiPath Shares Wednesday?

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares are trading higher Wednesday after it was announced that the company replace Synovus Financial in the S&P MidCap 400.

What To Know: S&P Dow Jones Indices said UiPath will be added to the S&P MidCap 400, effective prior to the opening of trading on Jan. 2, 2026.

The change follows the planned acquisition of Synovus Financial by Pinnacle Financial Partners. The transaction is expected to be completed soon, subject to final closing conditions.

As a result of the acquisition, Synovus Financial will be removed from the index, prompting UiPath's addition to the S&P MidCap 400.

PATH Price Action: At the time of writing, UiPath shares are trading 8.27% higher at $17.29, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

