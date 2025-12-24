Wearable Devices, Rokid Unite For Gesture-Controlled AI Glasses

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) stock turned volatile Wednesday after revealing a new partnership with Rokid.

While the collaboration initially fueled a rally in pre-market trading, the stock has since pulled back, erasing its previous gains.

Wearable Devices says the alliance will link its Mudra Link gesture band with Rokid's AI and AR glasses for natural, touchless control, and plans joint marketing toward a consumer bundle in the second quarter of 2026.

The tech firms said they will align efforts on product readiness and go-to-market strategy to make gesture control intuitive for end users.

Both companies expect Mudra Link and Rokid Glasses to pair quickly and easily out of the box.

Added setup simplicity and preconfigured gestures aim to improve usability for consumers.

Planned Consumer Rollout

Executives said they are projecting a combined product bundle for general release in mid-2026.

The first public demonstrations of the integrated experience will take place at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Jan. 6–9. Wearable Devices plans demos at its Central Hall booth 15650, while Rokid will be at booth 17214.

Rokid Glasses are marketed as ultra-light wearable AI and AR gear with features such as built-in displays, a first-person camera, and integrated audio.

The glasses support navigation, real-time translation, and transcription, as well as object recognition.

Mudra Link is a wristband designed to control devices via wrist gestures over Bluetooth connections.

Asher Dahan, CEO of Wearable Devices, said users want devices with effortless control.

He added that the combined products will help people engage with AI features without interruption or frustration.

Zoro Shao, global general manager of Rokid, said the glasses are built for everyday AI benefits in a comfortable, lightweight design.

He said adding Mudra Link's gesture features expands how users interact with smart displays and apps.

WLDS Price Action: Wearable Devices shares were down 5.39% at $1.29 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

