First Solar Stock Is Trending Wednesday: What's Going On?

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) shares are trading flat Wednesday morning, hovering near $269. Despite the muted midweek action, the stock remains up over 44% year-to-date, driven by manufacturing expansions and major downstream acquisitions. Here’s what investors need to know.

First Solar stock is trading near recent highs. What’s ahead for FSLR stock?

What To Know: Momentum surged earlier this week following news that Alphabet has agreed to acquire Intersect Power, a major First Solar customer with multi-gigawatt orders already on the books. The $4.75 billion deal reinforces the role of solar in powering U.S. data centers and AI infrastructure, a key demand driver for First Solar's technology.

The company also continues to execute its “American energy dominance” strategy, recently inaugurating a $1.1 billion AI-enabled manufacturing facility in Louisiana. The plant, which began production ahead of schedule in July 2025, is expected to add 3.5 GW of annual capacity once fully ramped, pushing the company's domestic footprint toward 14 GW by 2026.

Financially, First Solar remains in a robust position, reporting $1.6 billion in third-quarter net sales and a record backlog of 53.7 GW valued at $16.4 billion. With 2025 EPS guidance narrowed to a range of $14.00 to $15.00, investors appear to be digesting recent gains while watching for a breakout above current levels.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s recent strength, Benzinga Edge data assigns First Solar a Momentum score of 93.03, signaling powerful relative performance against the broader market.

FSLR Price Action: First Solar shares were up 0.14% at $269.76 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The 52-week range of $116.56 to $285.99 highlights the stock’s substantial growth potential, with the current price reflecting a robust performance compared to its historical lows.

The proximity to the upper end of this range may attract profit-taking, but it also signals investor confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

