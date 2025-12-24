Why iShares Silver Trust Hit A New 52-Week High Wednesday

iShares Silver Trust (NYSE:SLV) hit a 52-week high of $65.52 on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know.

What To Know: Silver has benefited from elevated economic and geopolitical uncertainty, with investors increasingly viewing the metal as a safe-haven asset. Concerns about a potential AI-driven equity bubble and uncertainty over the next Federal Reserve chair have led investors to pull back from risk assets and favor defensive investments, including silver.

At the same time, expectations for lower interest rates have reduced the appeal of bonds, prompting further rotation into commodities. Silver has outperformed under these conditions, with its performance this year standing out relative to historical trends.

SLV Price Action: At the time of writing, Silver shares are trading 1.59% lower at $63.77, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

