December 24, 2025 11:19 AM 2 min read

Vodafone, TOD Renew Entertainment Partnership

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) on Wednesday announced a renewed partnership with TOD to deliver expanded sports and entertainment streaming in Egypt.

Vodafone Group says the renewed collaboration will give its customers access to the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations and more premium content, with support from Vodafone's 5G network and wide coverage.

Partnership Details

Under the extended agreement, Vodafone users can stream AFCON matches and live events on the TOD platform with a seamless 5G experience.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, Nasdaq Futures Slip On Christmas Eve Despite Strong Q3 GDP Report— UiPath, AST SpaceMobile, Ramaco In Focus

The deal also provides year-round access to a variety of Arabic, Turkish, and Western entertainment.

Vodafone said this deal aims to enhance digital viewing for fans of sports and entertainment. Customers will benefit from a broad content library and improved streaming quality through the partnership.

Strategic Focus

The companies said the renewed pact reflects a shared commitment to innovation and high-quality digital services tailored to modern audience needs. Vodafone noted the agreement will support greater connectivity across Egypt.

In related news, Nokia Corp. (NYSE:NOK) in October extended its network technology partnership with Vodafone and Vodacom Group Ltd. to expand radio access solutions in Europe and Africa.

VOD Price Action: Vodafone Group shares were up 0.23% at $13.09 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

