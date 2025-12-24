What's Going On With Opendoor Stock Today?

Shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) are trending on Wednesday. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

Opendoor Technologies shares are showing limited movement. What’s the outlook for OPEN shares?

What To Know: The San Francisco-based property technology company announced it acquired Homebuyer.com, a mortgage lender. Opendoor chief growth officer Morgan Brown shared the news in a post on X late Tuesday.

Brown said that Homebuyer.com’s founder and CEO Dan Green is joining Opendoor as the company’s new director of mortgage growth. It’s not the only executive change the company has experienced recently. Earlier this month, Lucas Matheson joined the company as its new president while Christy Schwartz was named CFO after Kaz Nejatian took over as CEO in September.

OPEN Analysis: Opendoor shares are currently trading below key moving averages, indicating bearish pressure. The stock is trading 10.2% below its 20-day SMA, 12.7% below its 50-day SMA and 4.6% below its 100-day SMA, which suggests a struggle to gain upward momentum.

The RSI is currently at 41.97, which is considered neutral territory. This level indicates that the stock isn’t showing strong momentum in either direction, leaving traders cautious about potential price movements. Meanwhile, MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

Key support is at $5.00, which traders should watch closely; if this level is breached, it could signal further downside potential. Without a defined resistance level, the stock may face challenges in finding upward momentum until it can reclaim higher moving averages.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has shown a remarkable 287.80% increase, highlighting its potential for long-term growth. This impressive performance contrasts sharply with its current technical setup, which indicates a need for caution in the short term.

Positioned at 55.2% of its 52-week range, the stock is closer to its highs than its lows, suggesting it may still have room to move. However, the current technical indicators suggest traders should be vigilant for any signs of reversal or continuation of the downtrend.

Traders should closely monitor the support level at $5.00 and the behavior of the moving averages to gauge the stock’s next moves. The current bearish indicators suggest that caution is warranted as the stock navigates this critical technical landscape.

OPEN Price Action: Opendoor Technologies shares were down 0.64% at $6.23 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock