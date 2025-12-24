Multi Ways Shares Gain After Strong First-Half Results

Multi Ways Holdings Limited (AMEX:MWG) shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first half earnings per share results.

Multi Ways Holdings stock is challenging resistance. What’s behind MWG new highs?

What To Know: The company reported first-half earnings per share of $0.03.

Multi Ways reported net revenue of $26.44 million for the first half of 2025, up 87.65% from $14.09 million in the same period last year. The company said the increase was primarily driven by strong performance in its equipment sales segment, supported by ongoing local infrastructure projects, sales orders locked in last year that translated into revenue during the period and an aggressive marketing strategy.

Gross profit totaled approximately $6.63 million for the six months ended June 30, compared with $4.66 million a year earlier. Gross margin declined to 25.08% from 33.07%, which management attributed to heightened competitive pressures, rising input costs and sales mix tied to a higher contribution from lower-margin equipment products.

MWG Price Action: At the time of writing, Multi Ways shares are trading 71% higher at 43 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.



