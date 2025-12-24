Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) announced on Wednesday that it has expanded its e-commerce reach by securing a major national retailer as a new client for its HawkSearch platform.

Bridgeline Digital states that the closeout retailer selected HawkSearch to enhance on-site search and personalization, following struggles with limited filtering and merchandising tools in its native search.

The retailer operates over 170 stores and is expanding its online business.

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Drop On Christmas Eve Despite Strong Q3 GDP Report—UiPath, AST SpaceMobile, Ramaco Resources In Focus

HawkSearch's Role

The chosen AI search engine provides dynamic filtering, advanced merchandising, and relevance ranking to help online shoppers find products more quickly.

Built-in personalization aims to guide customers to relevant and complementary items.

HawkSearch gives merchandisers real-time control over search results. The tool is designed to accelerate product discovery, boost conversions, and increase the average order value.

Ari Kahn, president and CEO of Bridgeline Digital, said HawkSearch equips retailers with intelligence and control to craft more effective shopping experiences. He added that combining AI relevance with merchandising tools improves outcomes.

Financial Results Summary

In the recently-reported fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, Bridgeline posted $3.9 million in revenue from SaaS subscriptions and services, with subscription revenue rising year-over-year.

Total fiscal 2025 sales reached about $15.4 million, driven by growth in core products led by HawkSearch. Services revenue declined slightly compared with the prior year.

Bridgeline signed 18 new subscription contracts in the quarter, worth roughly $1.25 million in total contract value. Full-year sales included 83 new agreements, adding approximately $2.4 million in annual recurring revenue.

HawkSearch introduced Agentic AI capabilities, featuring a data lake for advanced analytics, as well as enhanced multilingual search and nested field support for large inventories. Visual search now yields richer explanation views for merchants.

BLIN Price Action: Bridgeline Digital shares were down 1.28% at $0.94 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next:

Photo by amesteohart via Shutterstock